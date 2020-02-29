J.D. Sexton, 82, of Afton, passed away Wednesday at his home surrounded by family and friends.
He was a retired construction worker doing plaster finishing. He enjoyed the outdoors, going hunting and fishing.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He attended Rehobeth United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife: Rena Sexton; one son: Jerry (Robin) Sexton; grandchildren: Shasta (Lee) Buchanan, Paul (Hailey) Sexton, Craig Foster (Cheryl Crawford), Jordan Peters and Peyton Peters; six great-grandchildren: Kaylie, Mathew and Nova Buchanan, Allison Sexton, Lennon and Camden. He is also survived by his loving pet dog: Skipper; sisters: Carmen Ricker, Shirley Jaynes, Phyllis (Robert) Ripley and Teresea (Mark) Krause’; a sister-in-law: Linda Southerland Sexton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Alonzo and Charlotte Nanney Sexton; brothers: James F. Sexton and William Bruce Sexton; a sister: Frances Linda June Adams; and brothers-in-law: Clyde Ricker and Lowell Jaynes.
Per his request, there will be no formal visitation.
A military graveside service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Greene County Honor Guard conducting the military service. The Rev. Randall Tipton will officiate the graveside. Family and friends need to meet by 2 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Ball, Randy Ball, Kenneth Bitner, Jason Southerland, Robert (Bobby) Ripley and Richard Ripley.
The family expressed thanks to everyone who helped during his illness and for the many calls and prayers. Especially thanks to the Veterans Affairs staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City and the hospice staff of Amedisys.
