J. Jay Stockton, 89, of the Hardin’s Chapel Community, passed away at 12:06 a.m. Saturday at his home.
He retired from Eastern Stainless Steel in Baltimore, Maryland. He also owned his own oil and gas delivery business in Baltimore.
Jay was a member of Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife: Betty; seven children: Jimmy Stockton, Laurie Bishop, Diane Kirchner, Tony Stockton, Jill Kerkes, Dawn Schwarz and Sonja Thurston; two stepsons: Doug Cogburn and Jeff Cogburn; 23 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister: Betty Treadway; a sister-in-law: Tootsie Hope; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Nola Stockton; his wife, Mary Stockton; a son: Kenny Ethridge; and two sisters: Ruby Shelton and Dell Pender.
The family will receive friends from 1–3 and 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Casteel, the Rev. Leonard Cutshaw and the Rev. Cathy Walker officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Jim Shelton, Randy Treadway, Boyd Pender, Jason Malone, Chris Johnson, Lynn Ricker, Jim Massey and Glennon Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church and Wayside Free Will Baptist Church, and Dr. Tyler Bailey.