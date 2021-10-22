J.T. Clowers, age 94, of the Love’s Memorial Community, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday at his home.
He was retired as District Manager for Modern Woodmen. J.T. was a lifelong member of Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church, where he held a variety of positions within the church. He was a charter member of the St. James Ruritan Club and several other organizations.
J.T. is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Teddy and Kathy Clowers, one granddaughter and husband, Kelly Kilday and Brandon; a great granddaughter, Waverly Kilday; one sister, Faye Colyer; one sister-in-law, Leona Gammon; several nieces and nephews; special caregiver and friend, Libby Davis; and lifelong co-worker and friend, Jane Weems.
He was the son of the late C.D. and Betty Clowers and was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ina Ruth Kiker Clowers; sisters, Vola, Theresa and Emedine and brothers, Estel, Melvin and Homer.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Dan Palmer and Rev. Ricky Clowers officiating. The body will be taken to the church to lie in state 30 minutes prior to the funeral service.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers are, Gary Holt, Johnny Ottinger, Martin Kiker, John Ottinger, Jake Ottinger, and Brandon Kilday.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Candi Overholt and staff and Dr. Kyle Boren and staff.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Love’s Memorial Cemetery Fund, 2380 Poplar Springs Road Greeneville, Tennessee 37743.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.