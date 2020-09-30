Jack Beals (Died: Sept. 30, 2020) Sep 30, 2020 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Beals, 68, of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Well-Known Physician Die Within Same Week Greeneville Woman Dies In Friday Crash One Person Dies In Friday Morning Crash Florida Based Company Agrees To Buy Bachman-Bernard Dealership Newborn Baby Found In Apartment With Meth Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.