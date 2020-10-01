Jack C. Beals Jr., 68, went to be with the Lord Wednesday while at his home in Chuckey, following a brief illness with cancer.
He worked many years at Formex Company, CVN Systems, and was the proud owner of J&D.
He loved playing the bass at his church, East Greene Free Will Baptist Church as long as his health permitted. He also loved playing the banjo with the Straight and Narrow Bluegrass Gospel Group.
Jack is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 48 years: Linda Dotson Beals; a devoted son and daughter-in-law: Scottie and Chassity Beals; a very special grandson: Joshua Beals; a sister and brother-in-law: Melanie and Rockey McFall; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Marce and Margaret Louise Dotson; his stepmother-in-law: Odie Dotson; brothers-in-law: Anthony, and Micha, and Alan (Crystal) Dotson; nephews: Paul Beals, Travis and James Estepp; a niece: Krystle (Bruce) Woodby; a special cousin: Eric (Jenny) Fillers; and special friends: Larry and Rita Seay, Janice and Dennis Tullock, Spence and Paige Neas, and Cameron and Rhonda Judd.
He was preceded in death by his parents: J.C. and Betty Beals; his grandparents: Paul and Mamie Beals, and Ottis and Gladys Fillers; his father-in-law: James Dotson; and a brother-in-law: Timothy Dotson.
Friends and family are requested to meet Saturday at 3 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens for the graveside service. The Rev. Anthony Payne will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Tullock, Larry Seay, James Estepp, Travis Estepp, Chad Tullock and Spence Neas.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Dharmen Patel, Dr. Michael Hartsell, Kevin Tullock, Dean Miller and other members of the Straight and Narrow Blue Grass Gospel Group.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.