ANDERSON, SC — Jack Douglas Dixon, 75, of Anderson, South Carolina, passed away Saturday.
Born in Greeneville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Carl and Othella Reeves Dixon.
Mr. Dixon was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Michelin with 25 years of service.
He is survived by his wife: Brenda Summey Dixon; two sons: Ben Dixon and Adam “Bert” Dixon; and two sisters: Carla Dixon Bruce and Jamie Dixon Hamilton. He was “Papa Jack” to his four grandchildren, Bryce Dixon, Baelynn Dixon, Chandley Dixon and Gwen Harrington.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Drema Dixon McCord.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
