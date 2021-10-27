Jack Douglas Fannon, 84, of Greeneville passed away Monday.
Jack is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Terry and Denise Fannon of Denver, North Carolina; one daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and Francis “Fran” Moyer of Stone Mountain, Georgia; a grandson: Jackson Fannon; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sam and Marie Gregg, Charles “Pete” and Mardella Gregg, Buford Davis, and Vivian Gregg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of forty years: Barbara Gregg Fannon; his parents: Tom and Mildred Fannon; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Patsy and David “Buck” Townsend, and Joyce and Claude Jones; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Leona and D.C. Scott, Fred and Louella Neas, Jim Gregg, Jimmy and Helen Johnson, and Mary Nelle Davis.
Jack graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1959 with a degree in accounting. From there, he served in the U.S. Army as an officer in Fort Benning, Georgia, for the next 10 years. He worked at Magnavox (North American Phillips) for 25 years where he was in charge of the account payable department. Later he worked as a night auditor at the General Morgan Inn until he retired at age 70.
Jack was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church for more than 50 years where he served in several roles including the finance committee, president of his Sunday school class, and head usher. He loved his church family and will be missed by all his friends at Trinity.
Jack had an avid love for sports all his life. His favorite teams were the Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves and all the University of Tennessee Volunteers. He was a member of the Greeneville Sports and Recreation board for many years in the 1970s and 80s. He coached Little League baseball and Youth League basketball during this time as well. He is still known by his former players as “Coach.”
After retirement, he played basketball regularly at the Greeneville YMCA. He participated in several Senior Olympics where he received several gold, silver and bronze medals for basketball.
Honorary pall bearers will be the Beacon Light Journey Sunday school class of Trinity United Methodist Church, the YMCA AOA Basketball Group, and his neighbors on Gregory Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Trinity United Methodist Church Youth ministry and the Greeneville Boys and Girls Club in Jack’s memory.
The family expresses a thank you to the staff at Morning Pointe Senior Living and Amedisys for their loving care of Jack during the past few months.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sarah Varnell officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.