Jack E. Sexton, 85, of the Middle Creek Community, a lifelong farmer, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday.

He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved by everyone who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years: Bernice Bales Sexton; one son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Sharon Sexton; a daughter-in-law: Nancy Sexton; grandchildren: Amy and David Smith, Emily and Luke Wood, Clinton and Olivia Sexton and Amber Price; great-grandchildren: Collin and Grant Wood, Layla and Emilia Sexton, Jayquan and Serinity Price, and Taylor Rucker; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son: Rick E. Sexton; his parents: Lewis and Ethel Sexton; brothers: Steve Sexton and Odus Sexton; and a sister: Thelma Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Roy Earl Shelton will officiate.

Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1:45 p.m. Friday to go in procession to Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery for the 2:30 p.m. committal service.

Pallbearers will be Clinton Sexton, Luke Wood, Collin Wood, Jayquan Price, Anthony Thompson and Ricky Bowman.

Honorary pallbearers will be staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.

