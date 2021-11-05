Jack E. Wykle, 87, of Greeneville passed away Wednesday at his home.
He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Magnavox.
Jack attended New Ebenezer Presbyterian Church.
His family states that they are grateful he was their loving husband and father.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years: Polly Wykle; children and their spouses: Mickey (Jerry) Barbely, Terry (Jennifer) Wykle, Melanie (Russell) McNutt and David (Tamara) Wykle; grandchildren: Micaela Johnson, Ashton Wykle, Rachel Wykle, Kinsley Wykle, Braelyn Wykle, Kara McNutt and Jackson McNutt. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Mary Wykle; two brothers; and four sisters.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Joel Burns and the Rev. Josh Johnson officiating.
The graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Russell McNutt, Jackson McNutt, Wendell Wykle, Steve Kinser, Blake Kinser and Brandon Kinser.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Peters, Ken Dewitt and Scott Dewitt, Jeff Renner, Jason and Jack Southerland, Rex, Rex Jr. and Rusty Miller, Steve and Morgan Foulks, Tommy Bowman, Jerry Malone, Jeff Adams, Allen Wykle, Andrew Renner and Foxy Susong.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Alzheimer Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.
