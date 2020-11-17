Jack Foulks, 67, of Mosheim, passed away Sunday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Chad and Shonda Foulks; one granddaughter: Cheyenne Foulks; four sisters: Rita Foulks, Blanche Foulks and Shirley Wampler, all of Midway, and Bernice Williams of Jackson; one brother: Bill Foulks of Jonesborough; one brother-in-law: Eddie Solomon; a sister-in-law: Barbara Foulks; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Eugene and Lillie Mae Foulks; five brothers: Darrell, Grady, Glen, Bobby and Don Foulks; two sisters: Mary Carolyn Foulks and Martha Solomon; two brothers-in-law: Jerry Williams and Jack Wampler; and sisters-in-law: Edna Foulks, Barbara Daniels Foulks, Mary Katherine Foulks and Mary McKinney Foulks.
At his request there will be no service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.