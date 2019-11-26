Longtime Laughlin Memorial Hospital Administrator Jack G. Wilson passed away Sunday evening at his home after a period of declining health. Mr. Wilson was 89.
He was born Dec. 4, 1929, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and was a son of the late Ora and Mildred Wilson.
Jack served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He was administrator of Laughlin Memorial Hospital for 32 years before his retirement. Under his leadership, the hospital saw numerous advancements that enabled Laughlin to provide the highest quality of service to this community.
Jack was a member of the Laughlin Memorial Hospital Board of Directors and was a founding member of the Laughlin Health Care Foundation Board of Trustees.
He was a longtime member of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Jack was also a member of Greeneville Lions Club for approximately 50 years.
He was an avid golfer.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years: Geraldine “Gerri” Wilson; three daughters and two sons-in-law: Julia Lynne and Cecil Hopson, Susan and Doug Harris, and Lisa Lucinda Wilson; three grandchildren: Jeremy and Jennifer Johnson, Rachael and Todd Tullock, and David and Courtney Harris; three great-grandchildren: Cameron and Connor Tullock, and Hudson Johnson; one brother and sister-in-law: Conley and Vera Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Marvin Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 592 New Bethel Road, Piney Flats. The Rev. Jamie Lively will officiate and the Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.