WOODRUFF — Jack Ranny Bernard, 82, of 270 Edgewood Circle, passed away Sunday at Spartanburg Medical Center.
He was born March 30, 1939, in Greene County, Tennessee to the late William “Horace” and Leora Dixon Bernard.
Mr. Bernard was a member of the First Baptist Church of Woodruff.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had served as a policeman in Norfolk, Virginia, Mauldin Police Department and Simpsonville Police Department.
Mr. Bernard was a retired security guard with W.R. Grainger. He was a member of Wallace Masonic Lodge No. 49 in Gray Court, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite and Hejaz Shrine Club.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years: Othella Richards Bernard of the home; one daughter: Jennifer Yarbray of Woodruff; one son: Daniel Bernard (Jenni) of Spartanburg; two sisters: Lorraine Dredge of Greeneville, Tennessee, and Marlene Wills of Mosheim, Tennessee; two brothers: Clyde Bernard of Cleveland, Ohio, and Frank Bernard of Greeneville, Tennessee; two grandchildren: William David Yarbray and Elisabeth Kate Yarbray.
He was preceded in death by a sister: Azalea Bernard; and four brothers: Carson Bernard, Charles Bernard, Grady Bernard and Tommy Bernard.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Thursday at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Chapel with the Rev. Andrew Shull officiating.
Interment will follow at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Woodruff Building Fund, 801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605.
The family is at the residence.