Jack Tilman Mercer age 62 of Cherokee Street, Mosheim passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family stated he was a loving brother, father and grandfather. He was retired from the city of Greeneville Public Works.
He is survived by a son: Eric Banks and wife Janet; daughter: Jacklyn Scott and husband Brandon; grandchildren: Zachary Cattrell and Abigail Banks and Lily and Zoey Scott; sister: Marlene (Mercer) Wykle and husband Jimmy; special nephew: Jareco Johnson; special friends: Wayne Jennings, Bill Thomas, Holly Bolduc and Rick Taylor; caregiver and special friend: Betty Harmon; and special dog: Wormy.
Jack was preceded in death by his father: Paul Ernest Mercer, mother: Roberta Landers Mercer and a sister: Viola “Bootsie” Jennings.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 – 3 and 5 – 7 at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Billy Taylor officiating.
A graveside service will be on Thursday at 12 pm in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Brandon Scott, Anthony Wykle, Jareco Johnson, Marlin Moore, Wayne Jennings and Jessica Naylor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.