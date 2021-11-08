Jackie Bible Worley, 87 of Greeneville passed away Thursday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.
Jackie was born March 8, 1934, to the late Hobart and Bessie Bible.
Jackie’s greatest loves were her kids and grandkids. She also loved her many dogs and cats she had through the years. Her love for family was shown with many family gatherings where she loved to cook many dishes for them through the years.
In her earlier years, she loved camping and making new friends. She could make a friend no matter where she was at.
The family is asking everyone to wear purple to the graveside to show their love for her and her love for that color. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her sons: Terry (Angie) Beets and Tracy Beets, all of Greeneville; her stepson: Jakey Beets of Mohawk; grandchildren: Austin Beets, and Kelcy and Smith Beets, all of Greeneville, Randy (Pam) Beets and Sandy Beets, all of Mohawk, and Kandi (Mike) Jackson of Johnson City; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews; and several special friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years: Robert Worley; her first husband and the father of her children: Smith Beets; her daughter-in-law: Joann Beets; and two sisters and their spouses: Mary (Lajoy) Simpson and Omega (Herman) Melton.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Sunrise Baptist Church in Bulls Gap with Donnie Bible officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet on Monday at 12:30 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be are Terry Beets, Tracy Beets, Austin Beets, Randy Beets, Jordy Harmon and Garren Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.D. Melton, Smith Beets and Jakey Beets.
Condolences may be sent to the Worley family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.