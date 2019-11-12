Jackie C. Burkey, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a member of Hill Street Church of God.
Mr. Burkey was a former member of Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad.
He was an avid southern gospel music lover, having sang with different local gospel groups. He enjoyed singing as well as promoting the Cross Anchor Singing and the Roby Adult Saturday Night singing.
He is survived by one sister and brother-in-law: Judy and Burt Wright of Greeneville; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim and Betty Ann Burkey of Chuckey, Bob and Beth Burkey of Athens, and Bill and Cricket Burkey of Swannanoa, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special friend: Gary Mitchell.
He was a son of the late James E. Burkey and Mary Ruth Burkey Moore.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jack Kirkendall and the Rev. Jamie Lively officiating.
Interment will follow the funeral service in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be all his singing buddies.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.