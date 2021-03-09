KINGSPORT — Jackie Caldwell, 84, of Kingsport, went to sleep in the presence of the Lord Friday after a brief illness.
Jackie was a kind heart through and through. She loved to laugh and befriended everyone she encountered. Jackie was ahead of her time in every way. She worked as a hairdresser for more than 30 years. However, her greatest accomplishment was her role as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years: Calvin C. Caldwell; her parents: Kyle and Elsie Sluss; and a brother: James Sluss.
Jackie is survived by her daughter: Sharon Caldwell Carberry; a son: Calvin Keith Caldwell and his wife, Pamella; grandchildren: Brian and David Bledsoe, Justin Caldwell, Ashleigh Widing and Jon Carberry; a sister: Betty Jo Hutton; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Bledsoe, David Bledsoe, Justin Caldwell, Jon Carberry, Allan Turner, Anthony Bledsoe and Zachary Bledsoe.
The family had a visitation Monday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral services followed with Buddy Roberts officiating.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery.