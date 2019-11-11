Jackie Catron, 78, of Everhart Drive, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was married for 37 years to the late Rella Ellenburg Catron
He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law; Sasha and Beth Catron; two granddaughters: Brylee and Callee Catron; one daughter: Stephanie Johnson; two brothers: Bob and Linda Catron of Avon Park, Florida, and John and Barbara Catron of Lake Alfred, Florida; one brother-in-law, one sister-in-law and their spouses: Reece Ellenburg and Brenda Rose, and Reva and Roger Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Hazel Catron
Jack was a longtime car salesman in Greene County having most recently worked for Bachman Bernard.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tri Cities Junior Golf program at tngolfhouse.org in memory of Jack Catron.