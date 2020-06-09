Jackie Dean Tullock, 79, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away Sunday at his residence. He was born in Greene County, the son of the late Sherman Tullock and Mildred Ricker Tullock. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Burgess.
Mr. Tullock was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from Weavexx Corporation in Wake Forest.
Mr. Tullock was a loving, kind, devoted father and husband. He was very committed to his family and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, and his adorable children: Barry, Brad and Scott Tullock, and Phyllis Mews; grandchildren Kylie, Kendall and Casey Mews, Jacob, Jamie, John Tullock, Devon Wilhoit and Shelly Smith; brothers; Gary and wife Maybelle, Jimmy and wife Donna and Sherman, Jr. and wife, Barbara, numerous special nephews and nieces and extended family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday at the Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh.
The family thanks Dr. Alan Kritz and his wonderful staff, Dr. Richard Adelman and staff, and Transitions Life Care in Raleigh for all of the wonderful care they have given to Jackie.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 South Main Street Wake Forest, NC 27587.