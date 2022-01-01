Jackie Lee Saulsbury, 76, of the Middle Creek community, passed away Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. at the Veterans Affairs Mountain Home in Johnson City.
Jackie served in the U.S. Army and was in Vietnam. He retired from the United States Postal Service.
He never met a stranger and was loved by many.
He leaves behind his loving wife: Barbara; a devoted daughter: Kristie Sampson and her husband, Keith; the love and joy of his life a grandson: Hayden Lee Sampson; one sister: Mabel Berry, who he loved dearly; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Margaret and Paul Harris; several nieces and nephews including: Sheronda (Lynn) Hope, Rachel Stanton, Jennifer (Bobby) Holt, Jeff (Andrea) Ramsey; great-nieces: Ashlie and Hannah Holloway; and great-nephew: Jordan Hope. He loved all his nieces and nephews dearly.
He was preceded in death by two infant children at birth; his mother and father: Viola and Everette Anderson Saulsbury; four brothers-in-law: Jimmy Branch, Hobart Berry, Charles Cecil Ramsey and Jim Ross Ramsey who were like brothers to him always working together or just hanging out talking; one sister-in-law: Rose Ramsey; five sisters: Aliene (Jimmy) Wilburn, Deloris Ricker, Louise Cogdell, Mary Lou (Richard) Fagan and Lady Sue Branch; a nephew: Harold Kesterson; and a special niece and a nephew: Taylor Williams and Roy Paul Stanton.
Pallbearers will include Keith Sampson, Hayden Sampson, Jeff Ramsey, Jordan Hope, Lynn Hope and Bobby Byrd.
Honorary pallbearers will include Dr. Philip Thwing, Richard Simpson, Frank Mitchell, Bobby Holt, C.J. Williams, Gene Shelton, Ben Harrison, Paul Harris, Terry Kesterson, Jason Kesterson, Charles Weatherly, C.M. Cobble and Little Jim.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. David Dugger officiating.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.