Jackie Lynn Archer, 57, of Mosheim, died Tuesday at his home.
He was a skilled carpenter as long as his health permitted.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years: Marie Harrison Archer; his father: Jack Archer Jr.; a daughter and son-in-law: Jessica and Kevin Richardson; a son and daughter-in-law: Josh and Shannon Archer; a stepson: Keith Fillers; a sister: Debbie Rutherford; a granddaughter: Aakyrah Richardson; three grandsons: Caden, Colton and Cameron Archer; uncles: David Archer and Bob Fox; an aunt: Linda Upchurch; and three sisters-in-law: Wanda Shackleford, Brenda Starnes and Shirley Jones.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Phyllis Fox Archer; and his grandparents: C.J. and Lula Archer, and Howard and Hazel Fox.
A gathering of friends will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the home of his sister, Debbie Rutherford.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.