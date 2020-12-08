Jackie Lynn Morrison, 71, of Chuckey went home to be with the Lord Monday after an extended illness.
Jackie was born and raised in Greeneville, a son of the late Rev. Clifford and Frances Morrison.
Jackie attended Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church as long as his health permitted. He was a member of, and traveled with The Believers gospel group for many years.
He worked at CE Minerals for 30 years until he retired due to health issues.
He is survived by Linda, his wife of 52 years; sons: Scottie Morrison and his wife, Lissa, and Brian Morrison; grandchildren: Nikki Brown and her husband, Jason, and Mathew Morrison and his wife, Tamara; great-grandchildren: Troy and Grayson Morrison; a brother: Bill Morrison and his wife, Judy; a brother-in-law: Richard Nalley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister: Phyllis Nalley; a special aunt: Mary Ethel Weems; and a special brother-in-law: Orville Sherfey.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, there will be no visitation.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Bradburn Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hatley, Anthony Morrison, Dave Sherfey, Don Sherfey, Daniel Sherfey and Zak Neas.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.