Jackie P. Mullins, 87, a lifelong resident of Greene County, passed away Wednesday.
He was born Oct. 15, 1933.
He served his country in the U.S. Army serving in Germany for two years.
He graduated from Fall Branch High School and East Tennessee State University with a degree in teaching. He retired from the State of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Everette Mullins and Dexie (Pierce) Mullins; his wife, and best friend: Betty Ann (McConnell) Mullins, in 2002 (whom he has longed for and is finally reunited with); and his special friend: Jean Pierce Brumit, in 2020.
Jackie was a lifelong member of Lovelace Baptist Church, where he served as its choir director for many years. He had a passion for gospel music and singing. He started the Big Valley Quartet, who later changed their name to the Good Neighbor Quartet, and he sang with many professional gospel groups that came into the area.
Jackie had a love for farming and loyalty to his friends who will miss him dearly.
Left to cherish his memory are his granddaughters: B.J. Hensley and Haley “Comet” Hensley; a niece: Linda Fields; his most loyal and his best friends: Bill and Melissa Baskett, Larry and Helen Hensley, and E.B. Moore; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
A celebration of Jackie’s life was Saturday at Lovelace Baptist Church, 930 Ryan Road, Fall Branch with the Rev. Joe Wall and the Rev. Allen Brummett officiating.
The family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 84, Fall Branch, TN 37656.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mullins family.