Jackie Ray Broyles, 70, of Afton, passed away Wednesday at his home.
Jackie was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He retired from the State of Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Shirley Chandler Broyles; two daughters and sons-in-law: Tina and Eric Ricker, and Cindy and Anthony Percell; five grandchildren: Kennedy Brown, Reagan Brown, Emily Ricker, Kendra Percell and Boone Percell; a sister and brother-in-law: Judy and Rollie Holtsinger; brothers and sisters-in-law: Gale and Kathy Doty, and Johnny and Mary Jo Chandler; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer “Ted” and Ama Nell Broyles.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton Chapel.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton Chapel, with the Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Kimery, Jerry Scalf, Ralph Greene, Sheila Pack, Cindy Robinson and Karen Wills.
