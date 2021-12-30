Jackie Saulsbury (Died: Dec. 29, 2021) Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jackie Saulsbury, 76, of the Middle Creek community, passed away Wednesday at Veterans Affairs Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Getting Online: GLPS Authorized To Create Broadband Network Terry Wampler(Died: Dec. 24, 2021 ) Man Charged With DUI After Truck Runs Over Woman Hart Covington (Died: Dec. 24, 2021) Mark Thomas (Died: Dec. 24, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.