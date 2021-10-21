Jackie “Spur” Stills, age 86, of the Asheville Highway, Greeneville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was retired from the State of Tennessee Highway Department. He attended Houston Memorial Church.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years: Ann Stills; four children: Tim (Robin) Neas, Junior (Angie) Neas, Mary Ann Seaton and Zanna Crain; a special great grandson of the home: Jaden Neas; one sister: Tillie Tarlton; several nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; a sister-in-law: Mae Collins; special friends: Employees of State Hwy. Dept., Danny Chandler, Lary Hatley, Paule Bailey and Dewayne Cutshall.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Bessie Stills; sisters: Mary Tarlton and Lean Hensley
There will be no formal service.
