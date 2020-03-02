Jackie “Tommy” Bowman, 80, of Tusculum, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Bowman is survived by his wife of 58 years: Linda Elaine Bowman; four daughters and sons-in-law: Vickie and Rusty Shanks of Chuckey, Mavis and Ben Ware of Afton, Alesia and Ricky Hampton of Afton, and Bettina and Alan Bookhamer of Greeneville; seven grandchildren and their spouses: Jackie and Vivat Shanks, Annie and Tim McKinney, Garrett and Sarah Ware, Wesley Ware, Devin and Ashleigh Ware, Andrew and Katrina Hampton, and Tanna Bookhamer; great-grandchildren: Ariel McKinney, Cole Ware, Kate Ware, William Ware, Levi Hampton and Matilda Hampton; sister and brother-in-law: Betty and Gene Hopson; sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Marcena Bowman, and Phyllis and Clark Hensley; and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by parents: Jack and Edith Bowman; a brother: Roy Bowman; a granddaughter: Jessica Hampton; and a son: Michael Miller.
Mr. Bowman retired from the maintenance department at Alltrista Inc.
He went to Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church as long as his health permitted, where he enjoyed his Sunday school class and the preaching.
He enjoyed fishing and sports all of kind. He loved hunting for morel mushrooms. Being a grandfather and great grandfather was one of his greatest joys.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, at Afton chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. The Rev. Billy Gragg will officiate with his grandchildren providing the music and stories about their grandfather.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Union Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
Granddaughters and nieces will serve as flower girls. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be former coworkers at Alltrista and his Sunday School class at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Chapel Cemetery Fund, the Greystone Cemetery Fund, or to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.