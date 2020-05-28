Jacob Nichols, 33, of Afton, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Jacob was a 2005 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School
He is survived by his father: Charles Doug Nichols; an aunt: Angie Manual; an uncle: Tim Vance; a niece and a nephew: Chloe Vance and Dylan Vance; and cousins: Josh Vance and Caleb Vance.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Anita Nichols; and a brother: Nathan Nichols.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 3 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.