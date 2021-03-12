Jamen “Jamie” Wills, 60, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by two sons: Justin Wills of Greeneville and Brandon Nicely of Maynardville; a daughter: Shanna Carlton of South Carolina; a sister: Charlene and Rick Chandley; four grandchildren; two nieces; and special friends: Sharon Wills, Sheila Taylor, Ashley, Brandy and Heather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Gwyn Wills.
There will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Funeral Home to help defray expenses.