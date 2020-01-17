James A. Strange, 79, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday.
He retired from Newport News Ship Builders and was a TSSAA basketball official for several years.
He was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Cindy Strange; three daughters and sons-in-law: Lori and Mike Davis of Douglasville Georgia, Mendy and George VanBuskirk of Greeneville, and Kristi and Cal Christopher of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren: Emily Sangiorge, Chance Payne and Sarah Kenney, Nicklaus Payne and Gabby Graveel, Maddie Davis, Marley VanBuskirk and Lindy VanBuskirk; three great-grandchildren: Michael “Peanut” Sangiorge, Braxton Tomblin and Adalai “Bernice” Payne; sisters-in-law: Karen Strange, Candi Strange and Fran Strange; a brother-in-law: Dallas “Doc” Hicks; an aunt: Frankie Goode of Knoxville; his wife’s brothers and sister: Mike Harmon, Chris and Cindy Morrison, and Vicki and Danny Scott; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends: Eva Sams, Mike and Frieda Harmon, Owen and Charlene Hensley, Dallas and Gail Hughes, Steve and Sue King, Johnny and Jane Hutton, Bobby Fox and the many friends that he made during his years of officiating basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John Wesley and Verna Worth Strange, a sister: Julie Hicks; four brothers: John Bill Strange, George Strange, Drew Strange and Joe Strange; and sisters-in-law: Sandra Strange and Carol Strange.
The family will receive friends from 3–7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Hester officiating.
Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery with the Rev. Lowell Bowens officiating.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Sonja Woods and the staff of Amedisys Home Health.