FLORENCE, AL — James Alexander Clark, 21, of Florence, left our lives too early Friday.
What a handsome, smart and funny young man he was. His passing is a tragic loss to his family and this world. He was loved by family and friends in three states, and the families hearts break in their sorrow. Yet, the family know he’s enveloped in God’s love with no earthly barriers where there is no pain, no sadness, no deficits, and they can’t wait for the day they hug him again.
James attended Mars Hill Bible School and was a graduate of Greeneville High School and currently attending the University of North Alabama.
He was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A private graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Beech Hill Cemetery in Ripley, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother: Norma Wilson; and uncle: Dwight Ward
Survivors are his mother: Shannon Clark; his father: Patrick and Stephanie Clark; paternal grandparents: Gerald and Paulette Clark; his twin sister: Julie Clark, sister: Katie Clark; stepbrother: Bryce Gautney; stepsister: Brynna Gautney; yncle and aunt: W.L. and Lisa Neas; cousins: Pete and Beth Dziubla, Mollie Roberts, Rachel Mawyer, Charlotte Ward, Emily Ward Hayes and Rachel Ward; and many other beloved relatives.
In-lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Point College Mission Group, 1350 Cox Creek Park Way, Florence, Alabama.
