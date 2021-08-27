James Andrew Gulley, 31, of East Wells Hill Lane, Bulls Gap, passed away, Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Gulley was a graduate of West Greene High School class of 2008 in Mosheim.
Mr. Gulley is survived by one daughter: Kaylee Jeanette Lee Gulley of Greeneville; his mother: Angel J. Gulley of the home; a brother: Brandon Ray Weeks of Greeneville; his wife: Amanda Gulley of Morristown; his grandmother: Jeanette Cruey of the home; a loving uncle: Michael Andrew Gulley of Bulls Gap; a cousin: Alan Cruey of Mosheim; special nephews: Malikye Weeks and Brandston Weeks; and special friends: Megan Morris, Amanda Davis, Elmer G. Robinette and Dylan Hale.
He was preceded in death by his father: James Russell Hartsock; his grandfather: Russell Hartsock; his grandmother: Charlene Hartsock; and his grandfather: Michael Thomas Gulley.
Graveside services for Mr. Gulley will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service at 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Alan Cruey, Johnny Goadby, Glen Robinette, Chris Ricker, Robbie Shipley, Dylan Hale, Ricky Shipley and Robbie McClain.
Donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the services.