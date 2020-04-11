James Andrew King, 74, met his Lord and Savior Thursday.
James was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and bravely served in the Vietnam War.
He was the son of the late Andrew and Montia Travis King, and was preceded in death by his wife: Diana Kay King; his son: Randy King; brothers: Rev. Edward King and Ralph Lloyd King; sisters: Jo Ann King Harrell and Gay Nell King Laws; a sister-in-law: Cornelia Jo “Sis” King; a brother-in-law: James Laws; and his stepmother: Cosby Black King.
James is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service at Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Gibbs officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.