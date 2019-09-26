James Andy “Kornbread” Dugger, 55, of Presley Lane, Mosheim, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a tool and die machinist.
He survived by a brother: Billy Dugger; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Cindy “Sissy” and Roger Crigger, of Morristown, Susie Dugger, of Chuckey, and Hope and David Marshall; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Bud and Mary Lamka, and Bobby Cobble.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Anna Jane Dugger; his father: Jake Dugger; and three brothers: Robert Dugger, Roger Dugger and Willis Couch Dugger.
The family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with minister Charlie McCamey officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Price’s Cemetery at Romeo. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.