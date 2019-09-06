FORT WORTH, Texas — James Austin “Jim” Martin, 70, passed away in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday following a long battle with diabetes and heart disease.
He was born Nov. 17, 1948, in Kingsport, Tennessee. His family moved to Greeneville, Tennessee, shortly after. He graduated from Greeneville High School in 1967.
After college, he served in the U.S. Army stationed in Colorado, then worked in the oil and gas industry in Houston, Texas, for several years. He retired from the City of Houston, briefly resided in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and moved to Fort Worth in 2009.
Jim lived life to the fullest and was often the source of much laughter within his family. He cherished his sons and faithfully served in many scouting activities with them in their growing up years. He was their greatest advocate and will be missed greatly.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
The family requests that those who desire to make donations in Jim’s memory do so to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation at www.diabetesresearch.org\give.
He is survived by two sons: Scott Austin (Linsey) Martin, of Houston, Texas, and Stanley Adam (Megan) Martin, of Loveland, Colorado; his sister: Jane Martin (John) Tauscher, of Fort Worth; his sister-in-law: B.J. Martin, of Marietta, Georgia; one granddaughter: Carter Mae Martin; and a niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Austin and Audrey Martin; and a brother: Ray Allen Martin.