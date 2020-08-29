GLENWOOD, WA — James “Big Jim” Paul Clemmer, 95, went peaceably to his eternal home Aug. 20 at his home in Glenwood.
Jim was born May 23, 1925 in Midway, Tennessee, and he graduated from McDonald High School in Mohawk, Tennessee. He lived in Midway, where the family were members of Mosheim Lutheran Church.
After World War II, he moved to Illinois. He served in the Illinois National Guard from 1948-50.
While living in Illinois, he met the love of his life, Jeanette Lenke. Jim and Jeanette married April 8, 1950. They moved west, settling in Glenwood to raise their family.
There Jim began his business as a log truck owner-operator, driving trucks until his retirement in 1989. Jim was a Glenwood Grange member for many years, he was also a member of the Glenwood Rodeo Association and received the Hanke Ladiges Memorial Buckle in 2009. Jim continued farming, raising hay and cattle on his ranch until shortly before his death.
He was buried in Mount Adams Cemetery, in Glenwood.
Jim was a loving and fun husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Jeanette; his daughter: Cathy Jo; his son: Terry; his parents: Uriah Matthews Sr. and Lucy Lee Greer Clemmer; brothers: Claudius Greer, Uriah Matthews Jr. and George Larkin; sisters: Martha Grantham, Lenore Stanley and Willie Massengill, all of Tennessee.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Jimmy and Roxie of Glenwood; his son and daughter-in-law: Kenneth Paxton and Jimmie Diane Paxton of Homosassa Springs, Florida; his granddaughter: Dianna (GW) Walker of Moxee, Washington; his grandsons: Kelly (Susan) Clemmer of Vancouver, Washington, and Casey (Traci) Clemmer of Camas, Washington; his great-grandchildren: Dakody Clemmer, Cody Walker, Raelyn Clemmer, Courtney Clemmer and Jackson Clemmer, all of Washington. Locally he is survived by Martha Bachman, George Clemmer, Denzel Snowden and Wilhelmina Williams.