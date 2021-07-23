James “Brian” Davis, of Greeneville, died Thursday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Davis was born in Modesto, California, in 1963.
He was a member of Zion Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Davis was a maintenance supervisor at SumiRiko Tennessee
He enjoyed trips to the beach, spending time with loved ones and had many other hobbies and interests.
Mr. Davis is survived by his daughter: Alison Davis-Waddle (Jacob); one grandson: James Waddle; his parents: James and Carolyn Davis; an aunt: Kathryn Morelock; many beloved cousins including Scott Morelock, Jamie Brown (Steven) Hartman and Teddy Reaves; special loved ones: The McCamey family, especially his fiancée, Arlene, Amy, and Colton; special friend and mother of his child: Deanna Davis; and special friend: Dylan Dean.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Conway and Geneva Hopson, and Eunice and Nella Davis.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Johnson and the Rev. David Dalton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Waddle, Scott Morelock, Brad McCamey, Teddy Reaves, Owen Hensley and Dudley Myers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.