JONESBOROUGH — James C. Gibbs, of Midway, went home to his Lord while surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was a proud aviator in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam in 1968-69 flying Chinook helicopters.
After coming home, he returned to school to graduate with a Bachelor and Master of Business Administration in finance from Florida International University.
He attended Towering Oaks Church in Greeneville.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Sue Gibbs of Midway; his daughter: Cindy Gibbs of Greeneville; his beloved granddaughter: Shelby (David) Lewis of the Tampa Bay area, Florida; a sister: Kay Martinovich in Ormond Beach, Florida; and numerous special nieces and nephews who always knew “Uncle Jim” was there for them. He was blessed with a community of friends that had become family who were there for him until the end.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Delores Gibbs; a brother: Glenn Neil Gibbs; and brother: Larry Wayne Gibbs.
Services and internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Fisher House Foundation.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.
The obituary was written in loving memory by his family.