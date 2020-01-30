James Carl Coleman, 75, of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday morning at his home.
He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corp and was a retired police officer from the Vienna Police Department in Virginia. After moving to Tennessee, he worked 16-years at Jarden Corporation.
He was of the Church of Christ tradition of faith.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years: Patsy Jackson Coleman; one son and daughter-in-law: James Christopher and Monica Coleman; one daughter and son-in-law: Cynthia and Tony Villanueva; five grandchildren: Brittany Murchison and her husband, Jesse, Jason Mistele, Austin Fillers, Ethan Coleman and Elsa Coleman; two great-grandchildren: Logan Murchison and Connor Murchison; his mother: Irene Coleman; one brother and sister-in-law: Johnny and Janice Coleman; one sister and brother-in-law: Kathy and Steve Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son: James Craig Coleman; his father: Leeman Coleman; and two brothers: Donald Lee Coleman and Billy Fred Coleman.
The family will receive friends from 5–8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Claude Davis officiating.
Interment will follow in Philadelphia Cemetery with the Greene County Honor Guard conveying military honors.