James Carroll Lee, 77, of Erin, Indiana, died Sept. 29 at TriStar Stone Crest Medical Center in Smyrna, Indiana.
Mr. Lee was born Dec. 30, 1943, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to George Washington and Nora Mae Maxwell Lee.
He was married to Alma Faye Owens Lee.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Vietnam War.
He was a retired mechanic for Peterbilt Trucks.
Mr. Lee was an active member of Waverly United Methodist Church.
He was a member of Disabled American Veterans and United Auto Workers Union.
Mr. Lee grew up at Holston United Methodist Home for Children, which he loved very much. He attended Greeneville High School with played football under Coaches Coffman and Don Riley.
He was known in Greeneville for his stamina and determination.
Grady Barefield was his hero.
Mr. Lee is survived by his wife: Alma Lee of the home; a son: Kevin of Trenton, Georgia; a daughter: Evelyn of Erin; a brother: George (Mary) Lee of Chattanooga; two sisters: Cathie (Steve) Nease of Greeneville and Kathleen (Bill) Konop of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; five grandchildren: Ashley, Alicia, Kimberly, Ryan and Brianna; and one great-grandchild: Madison.
Visitation with the family will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday at Waverly United Methodist Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743; or plant a tree in memory of James C. Lee.
Luff-Bowen Funeral Home at Waverly, Indiana, is in charge of the arrangements.