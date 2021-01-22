James Clyde “Pete” Ashley, 76 of Mohawk, passed away Wednesday.
He attended Community Baptist Church in Bulls Gap.
Mr. Ashley was a machinist at Enka for 34 years.
The family stated he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many.
Mr. Ashley served in the U. S. Army Reserve 733 engineering company.
He was a lifetime motorsports enthusiast, and a good and gracious person.
James is survived by his wife of 42 years: Rachel Ashley; children: Vickie (Lloyd) Baugh, Jerome (Rhonda) Banks, Rodney Banks, Robert (Penny) Britton and Hollie (Dustin) Toth; 13 grandchildren: 17 great-grandchildren; a brother: J. D. (Shirley) Ashley; a sister: Glenna (Joe) Neill; a special friend: Aaron O’Reilly; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lon and Lenor Ashley.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Greg Douthat officiating.
A graveside service will be Monday at noon in Mohawk Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 a.m.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
