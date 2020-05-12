James Cody Seay, age 29, of Mosheim, the Hartman’s Chapel community, passed away Thursday at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
Cody was a 2008 graduate of West Greene High School.
He was an 11 year employee of Crown Tonka.
He attended Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Cody was an “expert” fisherman, he also enjoyed hunting, woodworking and the outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, especially “Little James”. He will also be remembered for his willingness to help others and his generosity.
Survivors include his parents: Jamey and Charlotte Dyke Seay; sister and brother-in-law: Taylor and Dustin Wilhoit; very special nephew: James Wilhoit; his grandmother: Linda Seay; aunts and uncles: Terry and Phyllis Dyke, Rita Trent, Crystal and Jamie Ricker, and Jama and Lynn Doty; a special great-aunt: Dolly Seay; and cousins: Brandy, Joe, and Colton Cooter, Jordan Ricker, Ethan Trent, Mylee Doty and Melyna Doty.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: James Seay, and Ulysses and Shirley Dyke; his great-grandmother: Margaret Kesterson; and special great-uncle: Tony Seay.
The body will lie in state Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for family and friends to pay their respects.
Graveside services will be Friday at 5 p.m. at Hartman’s Chapel Cemetery. The Rev. Jim Fain, the Rev. Lowell Bowens, and the Rev. Donnie Bible will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Ricker, Ethan Trent, Joe Cooter, Edward Seay, Tyler Hatcher and Josh Freshour.
Honorary pallbearers will be his friends at Crown Tonka and his fishing buddies.