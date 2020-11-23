James Cruey, age 83, of Greeneville died Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East. He was a driver for Holt Cab Company and also worked at Dollar General Store. He also helped with the Greene County Food Bank and as a Foster Grandparent at Chuckey Elementary School.
Survivors include his wife: Patsy Eleanore Cruey; three daughters and spouses: Alice and Eric Fugate, Christy Cruey and Justino Cedillo, and Becky Cruey; a son and his spouse: Michael and Kimberly Cruey; grandchildren: Jessica King, Katrina Fanning, April Cruey, Heather Cruey, Kendra Cruey, Antonio Medina-Cruey, and Anjelina Cruey; a great granddaughter: Hayden Fanning; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a son: James Edward Cruey Jr.; his parents: James Edgar and Annabell Moore Cruey; three sisters: Corrine Jones, Ruth Louise Johnson, and Claudia Renell Wilburn.
Memorial services for Mr. Cruey will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the chapel of Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Rev. Danny Ricker will be officiating. The family will greet friends noon-1 p.m. prior to services.
Condolences may be sent to the Cruey family at www.doughty-stevens.com.