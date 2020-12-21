James D. Alcorn, 73, of Jackson Hollow Road, Mosheim, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East and he is now face to face with his creator.
He retired after 20 years of service from the U.S. Navy and spent 8 years as an NJ ROTC Instructor.
James is survived by his wife of 53 years: Donna Alcorn; two sons: Kirk (Amy) Alcorn and Jason (Laura) Alcorn; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister: Beverly (Dave) Gardner; three nephews: Michael, Troy and Matthew Gardner; and very special extended family: Debbie, Michael, Coy and Brian.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Phyllis Alcorn; her stepmother: Eileen Alcorn; and her grandparents: Cecil and Lorena Greenfield.
A graveside service will be conducted at a later date at Jackson’s Chapel Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.