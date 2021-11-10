THOMPSON, GA — James Douglas “Doug” Dearstone, 76, Thomson, Georgia, went to be with his Papa God Friday.
Doug was born March 26, 1945, lived and grew up in Greeneville, Tennessee, and moved from Buford, Georgia, to Thomson, Georgia, in 1982.
In July, 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was stationed in San Diego, California, and Norfolk, Virginia, until his discharge in April 1968. He was always so proud to have served his country.
Doug graduated from Carson Newman University with a Major in Biology, worked at TG&Y as assistant manager and as a sales associate at Lowe’s and Culpepper Ace Hardware until he retired. He was always going the extra mile for his customers, whether he was working at Lowe’s and taking his own time to go to a customer’s house setting up their new television, or putting together a lawnmower at no charge; that was Doug. Chances are if you needed paint in Thomson and went to Culpepper Ace Hardware, you were looking for Doug “the paint man.” If you wanted a certain color paint, he would work hard to get you exactly what you wanted. He loved his customers, and his customers’ trusted and loved him. Some of them would come into the store, but leave, if he wasn’t there.
Doug enjoyed fly-fishing, woodworking, crafts, painting and collecting model cars, ships and trains. A quote from a customer and friend states, “When I put my Christmas Train Village up every year, there will be a little plaque in his honor. It will be, The Doug Dearstone Christmas Railway, in his memory.”
Doug was an avid Tennessee and NASCAR fan.
He was a greeter at InMotion Church for many years and always wanted to be involved in the Lord’s work.
Doug was a people person and loved spending time with friends and family.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents: James Newton Dearstone and Iva Lena Byrd Dearstone; and his infant son: Thomas Dustin “Dusty” Dearstone.
His survivors include his wife of 38 years: Janet Helm Dearstone of Thomson, Georgia; his son: David Dearstone of Ames, Iowa; his daughter: Dawn Dearstone of Dallas, Texas; his stepdaughter: Kip (Larry) Hornsby of Marietta, Georgia; his brother: Bob Dearstone of Knoxville, Tennessee; his sister: Nancy Belt of Greeneville; his grandchildren: Mason Peters, Alea Hornsby and Jackson Hornsby; and other extended family members.
There will be no memorial service.
