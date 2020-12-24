James Douglas (Doug) Watson, Managing Editor of The Greeneville Sun from 1990-2011 and a widely known figure in the community, passed away peacefully Tuesday at his home after several years of declining health. Mr. Watson had a long and outstanding career in journalism, both in the United States and as a foreign correspondent, following his graduation from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 1965.
A full obituary will be published later. A Celebration of Life service is anticipated, but, in light of current health concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the service will be postponed until a future time.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.