James E. Arwood, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, went to be with his Heavenly Father Friday at the age of 73.
He was born to Clifford and Beulah Arwood of Greeneville.
He was a proud retired veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He retired from Phillips/Magnavox.
He leaves the love of his life Norma Phyllis Arwood of 48 years of marriage. He also leaves his son and wife: James and Lisa Arwood; three grandsons: James, Dustin and William Arwood, all of Mosheim; his brother and his wife: Donald and Darlene Arwood of Kissimmee, Florida; special nephews: Clay Arwood, and Jeff and Janice Wilburn, all of Greeneville; and many more special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Clifford and Beulah Miller Arwood; a brother: Lynn Arwood; and a sister: Sylvia Wilburn.
The graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Greene County Honor Guard.