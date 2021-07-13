ROGERSVILLE — James E. West, 90, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday at his residence.
He retired from Romoco Farm Store following 50+ years of service.
James was a faithful member and deacon of Persia Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Geraldine “Gerri” West; his parentsL Elbert and Mable Stringer West; and sisters: Kathryn Derrick, Lucille Holdway and her husband, Paul Holdway.
He is survived by his brother: William C. West and his wife, Nancy, of Bristol, TN; nieces: Dottie Jeffers and her husband, Gary, of Greeneville, Wendy Helton and her husband, Curtis Lipe, Amy Derrick, and Paula Fugate and her husband, Brent, all of Rogersville; and a nephew: John Derrick and his wife, Amy, of Gig Harbor, Washington.
Visitation hours will be from noon until 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Broome Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Wisecarver officiating.
Burial will follow in Persia Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force honor team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Persia Baptist Church, 141 Old Highway 66 South, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.