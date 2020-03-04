James Earl Shoun, 72, of the Orebank community, passed away Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a farmer and retired machinist from Dresser Industries in Wellsboro, Pensylvania, after 27 years of service.
He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years: Gay Nell Shoun; one son and daughter-in-law: Jamie and Libby Shoun; a daughter-in-law: Kelly Shoun; grandchildren and their spouses: Kara and Ray Whaley, Jeremy Lee Shoun, Colby James and Tiffany Shoun, Randy L. Shoun, and Brandon and Roxie Shoun; great-grandchildren: Alyssa Bailey, Mary Ann Whaley, Kristina Whaley, Alexis Shoun, Chloe Shoun, Noah Shoun and Austin Shoun; special cousins: Donald Robinson, Paulette Walters, Duane and Patty Robinson; and his dog: Skye.
He was preceded in death by his son: Kevin Truitt Shoun; a grandson: Christopher Earl Bailey; his parents: Romeo and Ruth Shoun; and a brother and sister-in-law: Delmas and Shirley Shoun.
At his request there will be no visitation or service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.