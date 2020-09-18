MORRISTOWN — James Edward “Eddie” Beckner, 81, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
He was a deacon at Cherokee Hills Baptist Church.
He was well-known in the community for his commitment to the Boys and Girls Club, as well as other community services.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Iantha Hopkins Beckner; and his father: Olan E. Beckner.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Carolyn Davis Beckner; his daughters: Tina Hale and Terri L. Beckner; a sister: Pat (Bill) Isom; a brother: O.E. “Buddy” (Kimberly) Beckner Jr; and a grandson: John E. (Mariah) Hale.
He loved his family, and hosting the annual Christmas dinners and events, and was an avid lover of all of the living things his Lord created.
In lieu of flowers, The family asks donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Morristown, 311 Sulphur Springs Rd, Morristown, TN 37813, or to BGCA.org.
The family will receive drive-by visitors from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Cherokee Hills Baptist Church, 1125 Peck Ave., Morristown.
Arrangements entrusted to Mayes Mortuary, www.mayesmortuary.com, of Morristown.