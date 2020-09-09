James Edward Graham, 85, of Robbinsville North Carolina, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Sept. 3. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his loving family at Mission Hospital in Ashville.
A graveside Military Funeral Service will be held for Mr. Graham at 2:00pm on Friday, September 11th at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery in Greeneville TN, where he will be laid to rest. The Greene County Honor Guard and a funeral detail from the U.S. Navy will convey military honors.
James “Ed” Graham was born in Greenville Tennessee to Joseph Milburn Kirk and Ruth Colleen Collins on April 14, 1935. At age 12, he was adopted by Sam L. Graham and took his name for life. After graduating High School, Ed enlisted in the Navy at age 17. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into his heart during his 18th year and dedicated the rest of his life to following God’s word. He went on to complete Officers Candidate School and become a decorated career Navy man, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander. With 23 years of dedicated service to the Navy that he loved and being awarded with several metals of accommodation and heroism to his credit, he retired to civilian life in August of 1975. He again followed his Lord’s calling in 1978, moving his family to Florida to accept the position of Assistant Director of Operations for Lake Yale Baptist Assembly where he again retired after 10 dedicated years. He was a life-long Deacon and Gideon, gaining great joy in distributing Gods word to others through the ministry of Bibles. Although his health in later years would not allow him to physically partake in Christian Mission trips, he continued to answer God’s calling by becoming an interictal part of local missionaries traveling overseas both financially as well as spiritually. In this his heart swelled.
Ed is preceded in death by both his parents, and wife Charlene Paull Graham.
Ed is survived by his wife Waynelle Adams Graham, one daughter Kathy Smith, two sons and their wives Lance Graham, (Sherrie), Bret Graham, (Kimberly), two Stepsons and their wives; Tab Hedrick (Jennifer), Lamar Hedrick, (Karen), two half-sisters; Cathy Estes and Barbara Hagar, two half-brothers; Larry Kirk and Robert Kirk, 15 Grandchildren, 19 Great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Pallbearers will be: Lance Graham, Bret Graham, Tab Hedrick, Lamar Hedrick, Devin Graham, Dale Doolittle, Noah Hedrick, and Justin McClure.
The family of James Edward Graham wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Mission Hospital staff and The Rathbun House for their care and compassion during our stay there.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in Honor of Ed, to Gideons International to support the distribution of Bibles worldwide.
Arrangements are by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville, TN.